Vanessa Morgan Had A Halloween-Themed Baby Shower With Her Riverdale Co-Stars!

Now this is a great two-for-one special!

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan celebrated Halloween and her pregnancy with a spooky-themed baby shower. The actress, who is expecting a son with ex Michael Kopech, posted some behind the scenes pics of the festive gathering with her CW co-stars.

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Strips Naked AGAIN For First Pregnancy Update!

Alongside a photo of herself in some killer makeup and a skeleton suit, she wrote on Twitter:

“Hope everyone had a good Halloween. first time socializing in 5 months but trieddd for my fav day of the year. Back to hibernation for me lol”

Hope everyone had a good Halloween ???? first time socializing in 5 months but trieddd for my fav day of the year. Back to hibernation for me ????lol pic.twitter.com/A7Y7SqrLFQ — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) November 1, 2020

Elsewhere, she posted a pic with Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch, captioned “I missed the Power puff memo.”

I missed the Power puff memo. pic.twitter.com/3BABYzOgOI — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) November 1, 2020

The three Riverdale beauties shared their own shot of their nostalgic group costume, which, in Camila’s words, was “about damn time.”

Lili’s ex Cole Sprouse also joined the fun in another throwback costume, The Man In The Yellow Hat from Curious George. He joked on Instagram:

“Hope this photo helps with your ego death.”

The momma-to-be shared a snap of the Disney alum posing with Petsch, as well as some other BTS shots. (A mummy cake with a baby peeking out is one particularly cute touch.)

Related: Scheana Shay Expecting First Child Months After Miscarriage

Earlier in October, the 28-year-old sent a message to followers about the difficulty of shooting the show while pregnant. She wrote on her IG Story:

“Shout out to all the pregnant mommas workin full time jobs. All I know is growing a human makes me 10x more tired at work so just wanted to say each and every one of you are so friggen incredible and strong we got this!”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cast of the teen soap is stuck in Canada until they complete filming in December (a requirement that, while necessary for safety, “feels f**ked,” Reinhart stated in September). As a result, Vanessa will presumably spend most of her last trimester of pregnancy away from home with Archie and the gang.

Baby daddy Kopech has kept quiet about the pregnancy and the relationship since dramatically filing for divorce over the summer, but Vanessa has been open about her bebe journey online. On Friday, she posted a set of gorgeous photos from a maternity photoshoot with the caption:

“I’ve never been more in love with my body for being able to grow & bring life into the world.”

Congratulations again to Vanessa! We can’t wait to welcome her new little one to the world!!

[Image via Vanessa Morgan/Twitter]