Robert Irwin Hilariously Scares The Hell Out Of Bindi With This Nursery Room Theme!

Bindi Irwin got the scare of a lifetime, all thanks to her little brother Robert Irwin.

In a new teaser of the upcoming Discovery+ special, Crikey! It’s a Baby!, the 17-year-old and husband Chandler Powell surprised the 22-year-old with a scary dinosaur-themed nursery at the Australia Zoo. Of course, the room features a life-like Tyrannosaurus rex named Bruce hovering ominously over the crib with a mobile in his teeth.

Yikes…

In the clip, Bindi can’t even hold back her shock, saying:

“Oh my God! What is that?! That just gave me the biggest heart attack of my life!”

Robert then jokes to the camera:

“Initial reaction from Bindi is pretty great. She can’t even articulate how much she loves it.”

Ch-ch-check out the Jurassic-themed nursery (below):

Bindi Irwin shares details on her road to motherhood in new #discoveryplus special, “Crikey! It’s a Baby!” @ErielleReshef https://t.co/Hw4PjRasOh pic.twitter.com/FglsJmtGUL — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 22, 2021

We would be pretty terrified, too! The dino design is totally different from the adorable animal-themed nursery Bindi previously revealed for her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. In February, the conservationist revealed to The Bump that her mom Terri Irwin actually inspired the woodland room as she plans to nickname her granddaughter Bunny.

“With my sweetheart mum being called ‘Bunny’ I had to include some woodland creatures in our nursery designs. Bunnies seemed like the perfect theme for our girl’s nursery.”

At least Grace will have the comfort of Bruce at night — somewhat. What did U think about Robert’s horrifying nursery design for Bindi? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bindi Irwin/Instagram]