Bindi Irwin Shows Off Her Adorable Animal-Themed Nursery!!

Bindi Irwin is patiently waiting on the arrival of her baby girl!

On Tuesday, she shared with fans on Instagram a sneak peek of her little one’s new nursery room, which, of course, featured vibrant pink walls with rabbits, butterflies, flowers, and a crescent moon above the changing table. It seems only fitting for a nature lover like herself!

In the caption of the adorable post, the 22-year-old took the time to thank her followers for all of the kind messages she has received throughout her pregnancy, writing:

“Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive. The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler’s family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australia Zoo family — it means the world to us. Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved, and we are eternally grateful. With all my heart, thank you.”

The television personality has been open about her pregnancy journey since announcing she and husband Chandler Powell were expecting back in August 2020. In mid-December, the conservationist posted a bump-date pic of herself cradling her stomach at the 26-week mark.

And just a couple of weeks ago, she posted two pictures — one of her hubby leaning over to kiss her exposed belly and the other a throwback snap of Steve Irwin and Bindi kissing Terri Irwin’s bump.

Enjoy the rest of your pregnancy, Bindi! What do U guys think about her animal-themed nursery? Let us know in the comments (below)!

