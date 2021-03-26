Bindi Irwin Has Given Birth To A Beautiful Baby Girl — All The Deets!

This zoo keeper has one more baby to look after now!

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their baby girl on Thursday! In a lengthy Instagram post, Bindi made the announcement — and even gave us a name and first pic!

She shared:

“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

OMG, how cute that she was born on their wedding anniversary!! See the pictures (below)!

The 22-year-old first announced she was pregnant back in August in the most Irwin way possible — by holding up an adorable baby Australia Zoo uniform! Too cute!! She wrote with the happy news:

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ”

Terri Irwin, her momma, shared her enthusiasm on becoming a grandmother on Twitter, acknowledging:

“While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

Little brother Robert must be over the moon now, too, as he chimed in on Instagram at the time:

“I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!! It’s such a happy time for our family – I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!”

With the support of her close-knit family, the TV personality has chronicled the details of her pregnancy on socials for friends and fans alike!

In November, the parents shared an intimate video (below) from the doctor’s office showing off their daughter’s sonogram and heartbeat as she was active inside mommy’s belly!

During most pregnancies, mother’s love to compare their baby to real life objects — usually fruits — so other can start to picture what’s happening inside the womb, but this nature girl took it one step further when she shared a “bumpdate,” elaborating:

“Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that.”

LOLz! We’re sure this little baby girl is going to love growing up around so many cool animals! Congratulations to the first-time parents!!

[Image via Bindi Irwin/Instagram]