Brooklyn Beckham Feud Is 'Breaking' Victoria -- She's 'Terrified' He & Nicola Peltz Will Do This…

Victoria Beckham is devastated about the massive divide in her family — and worried that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s next move will destroy any chance to mend the fences in the future.

As Perezcious readers know, there’s an all-out war in the Beckham clan right now. It started all the way back in 2022 when Posh reportedly tried to ruin their nuptials by stealing their first dance, among other claims. Nicola and Victoria clashed for a bit over the wedding drama — and about the dress, everything really. However, it appeared they eventually worked through the issues… until this year when the family fell apart again!

Initial reports blamed the feud on the fact Romeo was dating Brooklyn’s ex Kim Turnbull. Supposedly Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t trust she was with the model for the right reasons. They found it odd that Kim got with his younger brother after dating him.

But other sources said Kim (now Romeo’s ex anyway) was a scapegoat. They claimed Nicola was the problem all along and has caused problems between everyone!

Since the feud erupted, Brooklyn and Nicola have been hard-core snubbing David and Victoria! Cruz is also dishing it right back and throwing shade at the pair on social media — despite their pleas for him to stop! It’s gotten so bad no one in the family is talking to Brooklyn anymore, and vice versa! His parents didn’t even score an invite to the vow renewal, nor were they mentioned in his speech! Brooklyn gave a shout-out to Nicola’s parents instead! Jeez!

As the situation continues to spiral, Victoria is left feeling absolutely heartbroken! A source told RadarOnline on Thursday:

“This feud is breaking Victoria in ways – she just isn’t herself. She’s usually so strong, but right now she’s vulnerable and afraid of what the future holds for her relationship with Brooklyn.”

David can’t even cheer her up right now! The insider continued:

“She cries about what’s happened. David tries to reassure her, but he’s also worried that this problem with Brooklyn may never get resolved.”

Sadly, things may not be the same ever again! Especially if Nicola and Brooklyn decide to drop the Beckham name entirely! Yep, that’s supposedly a possibility right now! You may recall that the two decided to combine their last names into “Peltz-Beckham.” But they might be Mr. and Mrs. Peltz moving forward if the family drama continues:

“Friends say Brooklyn and Nicola have even discussed rebranding themselves as simply ‘Peltz,’ in a move that would devastate both David and Victoria.”

We can’t even imagine! The parents would see it as a huge betrayal — and a terrifying sign that they can’t repair things with Nicola and Brooklyn. The insider explained:

“For Victoria, that would feel like the ultimate rejection. She’s terrified that if they go through with it, it could signal the end of any chance of reconciliation.”

Oof! It’s sad to hear how torn up Victoria is over this! If the feud is hurting the fashion designer so much, though, why hasn’t she made a move to end it? Or has she?

Possibly to avoid poking the bear, the Spice Girls member may change how she promotes her upcoming Netflix documentary! The source said:

“Victoria is rethinking publicity for her Netflix show. While the documentary was never intended to focus on family drama, she knows there will inevitably be lots of interest around Brooklyn and Nicola.”

Will the duo be on the guest list for the premiere? Or will Victoria and David also snub Nicola and Brooklyn after the vow renewal debacle? We’ll see if another olive branch is extended.

But this family certainly needs to do a lot of healing! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]