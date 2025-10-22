Victoria Beckham Praises 'Close Family' -- Despite Ongoing Brooklyn Estrangement!

Victoria Beckham is gushing about her “close family” — despite the very public estrangement!

On Wednesday’s edition of Call Her Daddy, the Spice Girls alum got candid about the most difficult part of parenting now that most of her kids are adults. Victoria, who shares Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, with David Beckham, expressed:

“We’re such a close family, and communication is key. And we always let them know that whatever they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That’s really important.”

Is that a subtle message to her son that she’s always there to talk when he’s ready? Hmm…

While she knows they’ve “got to go on their journeys themselves,” she clearly still wishes she could protect them as much as possible. Blasting the trend of “constantly calling the children of famous parents nepo babies,” she complained:

“Give the kids a chance. It’s not their fault, you know? Just give the kids a chance. Our kids are genuinely all really good, sweet, kind, human beings [and] hardworking. They don’t expect anything to just happen [for them].”

While she didn’t directly address the family’s ongoing feud with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, podcast host Alex Cooper wondered how the couple handles “conversations” about the family. The fashion designer expressed:

“Again, it’s about communicating, and we’ve always been that way with the kids.”

If only Victoria and David could figure out how to communicate effectively with their oldest these days! Amid issues with the heiress, they’re reportedly not speaking — and Brooklyn’s showing no interest in wanting to fix things! So, so much for those strong communication skills…

Regardless of the rift, the proud momma is excited to see her kids continue to grow and evolve, she shared:

“I’m excited for them. They’re all very different, [and] they all like to do different things.”

No mention of the feud! She’s definitely putting on a brave face, but according to reports, this estrangement is super heartbreaking for Posh Spice! She and her husband have sent some olive branches the amateur photographer’s way over the last few months, but he’s made it clear he wants nothing to do with them. Hopefully, one day, they can find a way to resolve this!

