Alex Jones’ DISGUSTING Response To Being Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Victims $965 Million!

Alex Jones unsurprisingly has zero remorse. On Wednesday, a jury handed down nearly $1 billion in damages to the families who sued him for his comments regarding the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. But they can’t get an ounce of remorse out of him.

The controversial radio host has repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook school shooting, which left more than 20 people dead, mostly very young children, was a hoax staged by the government to gain more support for gun control. He claimed the parents of the tragedy were merely “crisis actors” following a script. And as a result, some of those parents did the only thing they could — sued Alex for defamation.

While the conspiracy theorist has spent years calling the shooting a lie, he walked back on his claims during the trial and admitted it was “100 percent real.” However, that confession does not make up for the damage his words caused the grieving loved ones experienced for years. During the trial, relatives of the victims and an FBI agent testified they were harassed and threatened by many of Alex’s followers over the years since the tragedy happened. Mark Barden, the father of 7-year-old victim Daniel Barden, told the court his family received a letter from one of Alex’s supporters who claimed to have urinated on his son’s grave. Some families even claimed they were sent rape and death threats by his followers, who echoed his claim they were “crisis actors.” Awful.

Despite the horrifying details the families shared on the stand about their experiences, Alex refused to apologize for his actions during the trial — saying he had apologized multiple times already.

Now, the verdict for the lawsuit is in. According to ABC News, the Connecticut jury awarded a total of $965 million in compensatory damages to the 15 plaintiffs for defamation, slander, and emotional distress. Previously, he was ordered to pay nearly $50 million during the first of his three trials related to Sandy Hook back in August. The jury also awarded the parents to cover attorney fees and costs. That brings the total he owes to over a BILLION DOLLARS.

And unsurprisingly, Alex, who was not in the courtroom, reacted to the massive amount of damages during a live show on InfoWars — calling the verdict nothing more than a “joke.” He whined:

“This must be what hell is like — they just read out the damages, even though you don’t got the money.”

That must be what hell is like? How about losing your children to gun violence? Pathetic.

Jones also pleaded to his audience for donations — but not to pay. He assured them the money would not go to the families but instead will be funneled into his company, Free Speech Systems, which he filed for bankruptcy over the summer. He told listeners:

“Ain’t going to be happening. Ain’t no money. I killed the kids, folks, they think. Now, remember I’m in bankruptcy. We got two years of appeals. The money you donate does not go to these people. It goes to fight this fraud, and it goes to stabilize this company. They want to shut down that’s why the analyst chasers did this, why they use these families.”

You can see what Alex said for yourself below — if you can stomach it:

Watching the Sandy Hook verdict live from his studio, Alex Jones makes an urgent plea to his audience for cash, and tells them that none of the money they send him will go the the families because he has filed for bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/H658p5Sjiw — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2022

The media exec also claimed the verdict was meant to “scare” everyone and said he could “keep them in court for years.” Seriously?! He continued:

“They want to scare us away from questioning Uvalde or Parkland. We’re not going away. We’re not going to stop.”

“We’re not going to stop.” Wow.

The lack of remorse Alex has for his actions is truly disgusting. He says he’s supposedly apologized so many times for spreading lies about the massacre — but has the audacity to turn around and announce he is going to “fight this fraud?” And he also dared to beg for money but not for the damages he owes the victims who have suffered from his terrible actions? Seriously? F**k this guy.

Meanwhile, his attorney, Norm Pattis, also confirmed to reporters that they plan to appeal the verdict. Per ABC News, he said outside the courthouse:

“Candidly, from start to finish, the fix was in this case. We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the court’s evidentiary rulings. In more than 200 trials in the course of my career, I’ve never seen a trial like this.”

Alex now will face a third trial in Texas that could also end up with a massive award — so we’ll have to see how that turns out. Reactions to the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

