Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Domestic Violence AGAIN! This Is BAD!

RONNIE, NO!!!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested yet again on Thursday after being involved in a domestic incident. It sounds pretty serious — TMZ‘s police sources tell them the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is facing felony domestic violence charges!

Shockingly this doesn’t have anything to do with his seemingly never-ending legal battles with ex Jenn Harley, who was apparently in Las Vegas when the incident went down.

What we’re hearing is that Ronnie and Jenn’s daughter Ariana Sky was in his care at the time of the incident — though now thankfully she’s with his brother. According to TMZ‘s source close to Jenn, the model left immediately upon hearing the news to go pick up the 3-year-old.

While Ronnie infamously faced accusations of abuse with his baby momma, this is a brand new charge, presumably involving his new girlfriend??

Ronnie went public with Saffire Matos (above, inset) last October, gushing about how he was in the “happiest place” ever:

“She really does make me happy. She supports me. She loves me, you know, and that’s something that I’ve always looked for, and I feel like that’s [some]thing that I have not gotten in return and it’s [some]thing that I’ve always given to other people. I would definitely say I’m in the happiest place I’ve been in a long time.”

One way or another, we think we can safely say that happiness is over.

This new arrest is bad news for the MTV star, specifically because of his history with Harley.

After a 2019 incident in which he allegedly struck Jenn, grabbed a kitchen knife, and locked himself and his infant daughter away in his home, Ronnie was charged with domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest. Serious stuff.

Thanks to a plea deal he made last summer, however, Ronnie was able to get off with no prison time — just 36 months probation. That’s three years. He’s not even a third of the way into that, and he’s facing felony charges again?? This could mean even worse prison time than before!

His lawyer, Scott Leemon, told TMZ of the new charges:

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

This is so bad. But if he really did hit that poor woman, he’s making it incredibly difficult to feel any sympathy for him.

What do YOU think of Ronnie’s latest charges??

