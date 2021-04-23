Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Picks Up Daughter Following Jersey Shore Star’s Arrest For Domestic Violence

Jen Harley drove hundreds of miles to pick up her daughter Ariana, who was with her father Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when he was arrested again for domestic violence this week.

In case you missed it, the Jersey Shore star was busted on Thursday morning for felony charges of “intimate partner violence with injury with priors” — presumably involving his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. He was released by Friday after posting $100,000 bail. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, per Us Weekly, the little one had been in her father’s care at the time of the incident. Thankfully, she was placed with a family member while Harley made the long journey from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

The Fashion Nova ambassador documented the emotional trip with a series of posts on her Instagram Story. After the news of Ronnie’s arrest broke, the 35-year-old first shared how she wanted “my baby home” before going on to take a short clip of her driving on a highway. She wrote alongside a facepalm emoji:

“Last time I’m ever making this drive.”

Take a look (below):

A couple of hours later, Harley updated fans and shared that she and her daughter had been reunited. The momma posted a selfie of herself holding Ariana close to her chest, captioning it:

“Can’t drive home like this but I’ll hold her as long as she needs it.”

Aww, the poor baby! We can’t even imagine how scared she must have been. Ch-ch-check out the heartbreaking moment (below):

As you may know, Harley and Ortiz-Magro have co-parented the 3-year-old since officially breaking up in October 2019. The new arrest is really bad as the MTV reality star was previously arrested in 2019 after an alleged domestic violence dispute with Harley. In the incident, Ronnie had allegedly chased his ex around their home while holding onto their daughter. At one point, the TV personality locked himself in a bathroom with the baby, and police were forced to break down the door to get Ariana to safety.

He was then charged with seven misdemeanors, to which the New York native pleaded not guilty. Ortiz-Magro later was ordered to complete three-years probation, 30 days of community service in Nevada, and a 52-week domestic violence program. He also paid a $20,000 fine to a women’s shelter in LA, according to Us. With the new arrest, the Famously Single alum could now face jail time.

Happy to hear, though, that Ariana made it home safely with her mom, Jen! We are keeping the toddler in our thoughts.

