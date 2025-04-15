Rory McIlroy SLAMMED For Snubbing Wife During Masters Speech After Calling Off Shock Divorce!

Rory McIlroy is getting roasted for seemingly shunning his wife during his Masters victory speech!

On Sunday, the professional golfer reached a career milestone, achieving the rare Grand Slam — and his wife Erica Stoll and their 4-year-old daughter Poppy were there to cheer him on. This victory comes less than a year after he shockingly filed for divorce (before sparking romance rumors with a CBS reporter), only to change his mind less than a month later.

The couple apparently resolved their issues, but things still seemed really tense and awkward as he celebrated his win! And that only continued when he made a public speech acknowledging all those who helped him reach this moment… though he neglected to name one special person!

Related: Kristin Cavallari Swears She Never Dated THIS Actor Despite Rumors!

Rory gushed about accomplishing a dream and thanked all those who made the iconic tournament happen. He teared up as he said:

“Last but certainly not least, over to my left, my family, my team. They’ve been on this journey with me the whole way through. They know the burden that I’ve carried to come here every year and try and try and try again.”

He then had a special message for his daughter:

“The one thing I’d say to my daughter, Poppy, over there is, never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. I love you.”

Very sweet!

But, uh, did he not have anything he wanted to say to Erica?? Sure, she was de facto included in the “family” comment, but surely she deserved her own shout-out, right? We mean, his work and travel schedule was reportedly a big part of their split! She’s still putting up with it, and she doesn’t even get her own praise? That’s telling!

Hear his speech beginning at 7:56 (below):

Viewers blasted Rory for the apparent diss, reacting on X (Twitter):

“Love the shout-out to his daughter … would’ve been nice if he acknowledged his wife. Sorry, but after the divorce back and forth it would have been something he could have done” “What about his wife for real?” “You mean the family that he tried to abandon?” “Weird that not once in the entire post-round interviews did he mention his wife by name” “Wait a second, isn’t this the same guy that sent divorce papers to his wife while he was at a golf tournament???? Yeah that’s a stand up family man right there. COWARD!” “Scottie did it right in mentioning his caddie by name and spouse as well”

Dang!

If he thought their marital issues would go unnoticed during this event, he was dead wrong!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think it was odd not to mention Erica by name? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Masters/YouTube]