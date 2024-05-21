Why Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll’s Marriage Hit A ‘Breaking Point’ Before Divorce!

Rory McIlroy‘s divorce filing last week from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, may have been a shock to the public, but those close to them saw this coming from a mile away!

According to an insider for Us Weekly on Monday, there have been relationship struggles plaguing this couple for a long time. The source shared:

“A point of contention in Rory’s marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage. Rory was a hard person to be married to.”

Oof.

While Erica was able to put up with the professional golfer’s busy lifestyle for a while, everything changed when they welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy. The confidant explained:

“She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective. Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy.”

Because of this, they “were living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road.” And to make matters worse, “eventually she had a breaking point.” Wow. The fact she held out for two whole years says a lot! But we wonder — after all that time — what led to that breaking point? Did something happen??

So far, the court docs only claim the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Also, it is worth noting Rory was the one to file, not Erica. Hmm…

As Perezcious readers might know, the athlete and his wife met at the 2012 Ryder Cup when he was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. Rory ended up breaking off his engagement to Caroline in 2014 over the phone and moved on with Erica. A source previously told the outlet that she “wants no part of his drama,” noting:

“Rory was the last straw for Caroline when it came to men. She always wanted a nice home and family life. An under-the-radar existence with family. … That’s not Rory.”

Damn. Sounds like that’s exactly what messed things up with Erica, too! Bummer! And now they are headed their separate ways. Of course, they’ll still have to co-parent their daughter together, so we hope that things are smooth enough on that front to make it work. But the marriage is dunzo, it would seem, and has been for a bit. Ugh.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]