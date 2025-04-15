Inside Rory McIlroy 'Subdued' Exchange With Wife During Masters Win -- As His Rumored Ex Pens AWKWARD Message Following Called-Off Divorce Mess!

It’s been less than a year since Rory McIlroy‘s almost-divorce from his wife Erica Stoll. With the whole world’s eyes on them over the weekend as he won his first ever Masters, it was incredibly clear just how awkward things still are between the couple — and it was made worse by the golfer’s chummy appearance with his rumored ex!

As Perezcious readers will recall, last May, the Irish athlete stunned everyone when he filed for divorce from his wife after seven years. And he did it in the most shady way possible by hiring a private investigator to serve her the court papers while he was away at a tournament! Brutal!

Rumors quickly swirled that he was dating CBS reporter Amanda Balionis, whose own marriage status was unclear. Fans felt they had electric chemistry in interviews, and there was a cozy photo of them that really spurred on the rumors. But less than a month after filing for divorce, Rory suddenly called the whole thing off. He avoided talking directly about the dating speculation, but insisted he’d worked things out with Erica. Insiders, however, suggested the move might’ve been more to protect his fortune than anything else.

So, yeah. There’s been a lot for them to deal with this last year — though it certainly doesn’t seem to have gotten in the way of his work! After securing his win on Sunday at the iconic tourney, Rory was caught on camera going to celebrate with his wife and their 4-year-old daughter, Poppy. Only the exchange was so cringe!

According to body language expert Judi James for DailyMail.com‘s FEMAIL, while Erica hugged her husband and seemed to cry of happiness with him, her whole demeanor was “subdued,” suggesting some tension. Judi noted:

“Erica uses back pats, which are firstly a gesture of gentle affection but which also usually signal a desire to break from an embrace, while Rory appears much more clingy.”

Oof!

The expert added:

“Rory looks overwhelmed and clingy, while Erica’s response appears a little more polite, subdued and tempered.”

That said, the expert also thought the way Erica “strokes his face to display gentle affection” after the hug displayed a “message of ‘we did it’ as though acknowledging they both overcame challenges to reach this peak of success.” So, maybe not all love was lost.

When the whole family left together, the mother-daughter duo held hands and walked in front of Rory, who showed no willingness to display more PDA with Erica. Was he just caught up in the moment? Or was this on purpose?? See the instance for yourself:

Now, there was another wrinkle at play, too. As we mentioned, Rory’s rumored other woman was also at this event — and she had a lot of kind things to say about him! The reporter gushed about the player in an Instagram post after his win. Alongside a photo of them during an interview, Amanda penned:

“It took 17 Masters starts, 11 years of attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and 73 this week but Rory McIlroy has his Green Jacket and has solidified his legacy alongside Tiger, Jack, Gary, Hogan and Sarazen. What a week and a battle down to the very end.”

A very nice, professional post. But fans couldn’t help but point out just how awkward this all was! They wrote:

“Must be difficult since they dated last year” “Awkward?” “ ” “There was absolutely something there between these 2. People just don’t make that s**t up.” “This is just wrong… I’m pulling this up tmrw ” “She looks pissed lol”

LOLz!!

If something did happen between them, they pulled off the interview well. They seemed SO HAPPY to be together talking about the victory, just watch:

Could she be smiling any wider?? We don’t think so! The question is: is everything really this chill between them? Hmm.

One thing is for sure. There’s no way Amanda following along the PGA Tour helped Rory and Erica as they attempted to resolve their marriage issues! If Rory’s desire to stay with Erica really was all about the money, well, he’s gonna be even more resistant to walk away now. We hope things aren’t as awkward and tense behind the scenes as they looked over the weekend!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was Rory and Erica’s interaction cringe to you? Do U think something happened with Amanda? Or have they all moved on? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Masters/CBS/YouTube]