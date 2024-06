“You know it is hard, because I think like women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — We do not get to see ourselves on screen enough. I am very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.” — Nicola Coughlan doing IMPECCABLE promo for Bridgerton amid the hate the Netflix series is getting for making a plus size woman the current season’s leading lady

[Image via Netflix/YouTube/Grace Lee/Instagram.]