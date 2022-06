Ruelle is not to be confused with Australian teen singer Ruel.

We love him and this new discovery – she’s fab!

The America’s I Get To Love You is a gorgeous ballad!

Super emotional! Uplifting!

This is the first song at your wedding!

Piano. Strings. These lyrics. Her voice. Major homerun!

If you like Christina Perri, you will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Ruelle!