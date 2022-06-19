AWWW! Watch Jennifer Lopez & 14-Year-Old Emme Sing A Duet Onstage!

Jennifer Lopez brought out a very special guest for her latest performance!

On Thursday, the 52-year-old singer hit the stage with her 14-year-old child Emme Muñiz for a bunch of songs while headlining the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium. In a video posted by fans on TikTok, J.Lo said while introducing the teenager to the stage:

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So, if you will indulge me.”

For their performance, she and Emme delivered a sentimental version of A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. See the beautiful moment (below):

And it did not end there! They also sang a snippet again of Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, which was played along with a video of Emme performing at the Super Bowl in 2020. The teen then went into Let’s Get Loud with Jennifer. Eyewitnesses said of the “very sweet” moment to E! News:

“Multiple times, J.Lo and Emme hugged each other and they were singing to each other most of the time.”

At one point, insiders said the actress dropped some comedy, saying that she and Emme “were really expensive to book,” and she loves bringing up her kid to the stage whenever she can. Awww!

