Hot Momma Rumer Willis Goes Nude To Celebrate Her Postpartum Body In Beautiful Message!

Rumer Willis is proud of her postpartum body!

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter took to Instagram on Monday to show off a sexy snap — and while it “looks and feels a little different” to her now, she wouldn’t change the way her body has changed for the world!

Related: Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Proud’ Of What Her Body Accomplished During Pregnancy!

The 34-year-old welcomed daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with beau Derek Thomas earlier this year, and the proud momma couldn’t help but gush about her baby in her lengthy IG caption. She began:

“This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life.”

The mother added that she “spent so many years” trying to achieve “desirable” body standards, but is now okay with her “rounder” physique — because it’s a reminder of the amazing miracle of bringing life into the world! She wrote:

“This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday. I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do.”

We love that! She looks amazing and SHOULD be proud of her bod! The House Bunny alum added:

“In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love. The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude.”

Related: Is Adele Hinting That She’s Ready For Another Baby?!

How beautifully put. See the pic and read her full note (below):

Amazing! We’re so happy for Rumer and her little family. What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share some support in the comments down below!

[Image via Rumer Willis/Instagram]