Russell Brand’s Book Deal Paused Following Sexual Assault Allegations

More companies are distancing themselves from Russell Brand.

The actor’s publishing deal with Pan Macmillan‘s imprint Bluebird has been suspended amid allegations he sexually assaulted several women. In a statement to The Bookseller, the representative for Bluebird said on Monday:

“These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand.”

Under his deal, he published Recovery: Freedom from our Addictions in 2018, and a new version was supposed to be published in May 2024. The first book is described as “a guide to addiction” on Amazon, in which he details his “wild story and shares the advice and wisdom he has gained through his fourteen years of recovery.”

This is actually just one of many books the Forgetting Sarah Marshall alum has penned. His autobiography My Booky Wook hit shelves in 2007 (published by Hodder & Stoughton). His sequel Booky Wook 2, with HarperCollins, came in 2011. Then in 2015, he wrote a political tome Revolution, pubbed by Cornerstone, and wrote a children’s book, The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Now, though, he’ll have to drop the pen as he deals with an investigation into his conduct after he was accused by four women of rape, sexual assault, and abuse. Alleged actions have real-world consequences…

