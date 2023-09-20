What Did Katy Perry Know? Piers Morgan Reveals What She Told Him After Russell Brand Divorce!

Piers Morgan has some unique insight into this whole Russell Brand scandal. And some questions, too!

Russell has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women — including one who was just 16 years old at the time. You can get all the grisly details from the exposé HERE. The assault allegations are new, but for years he was a predator — even if he didn’t like that terminology. He was open about being an incorrigible Lothario, it was part of his public persona. But with Piers he got especially candid.

Looking back in a new piece on the matter, the journalist recalls Russell once told him in a 2006 GQ interview that he’d slept with over 2,000 women! The comedian claimed:

“Oh God, at the peak it would be around five a day. One in the morning, maybe two for lunch and three for tea. I’ve had nights when I’ve looked down my bed and seen a plague of women devouring me.”

However, despite treating women as disposable one-time playmates, Brand said at the time he didn’t like being thought of as a “predator”:

“I resent the word ‘predator’. I like to think of myself as a conduit of natural forces. After all, the most natural thing in the world for people to do is f**k, isn’t it? And people want to do it, so all you have to do is remove all the reasons why women don’t actually go through with it, like pride and reputation. You just have to unpick the conditions stopping women going straight to bed with you.”

He really has it down to a science. Sounds like a hunter to us — not someone looking for real connections.

But again, being a promiscuous guy is NOT a crime. Even being a duplicitous f**kboy isn’t illegal. But there are things he’s being accused of now… well, it’s obviously a lot worse than anything we thought about the guy. The worst thing we thought he’d done was divorce Katy Perry in a text message and ghost her for a decade. Really trash behavior but again, not criminal.

But Piers thinks Katy knew more about Brand than the rest of us ever learned. His evidence? He tried to book her for an interview in 2013, after the split. He says she turned him down, saying:

“I’m not ready yet.”

Why? He recalls her saying:

“Because you’ll get the truth out of me, and I’m just not ready to tell you the truth! In fact, I’m not sure I’m ready to admit the truth to myself.”

“The truth”?? Huh. That sounds suspiciously like the hint she gave in a 2013 Vogue interview as well! About her divorce, she admitted:

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

OK, WHAT?!

Obviously the “real truth” isn’t just that he’s a dog. We all know that. It has to be something worse, right? Now in retrospect, it seems likely it’s this kind of thing, right?

One more thing we do know is that Katy’s nickname for Brand after their split was Rasputin. Yeah, she named him after the Russian “Mad Monk” who became legendary for his power to seduce, mesmerize, and survive multiple assassination attempts. Oh, and for his giant penis, which you can still see in a museum in St. Petersburg.

Piers was actually the first to reveal Katy’s nickname to Brand himself. He remembers the comedian’s delight at the comparison, responding:

“GRIGORI RASPUTIN! He was a pretty powerful bloke, he could manipulate folks with his eyes. I like Rasputin… he was all right, wasn’t he… a mad monk with magical, mystical powers, having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights.”

What did Katy know? Why did she call him Rasputin? So many more questions the more we dig…

