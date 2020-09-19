Celebrities & Politicians React To Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Long live RBG.

Celebrities and politicians have been flooding social media with their thoughts and condolences since news broke on Friday afternoon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s passing at the age of 87.

Chris Evans, who recently used his private photo leak to encourage his fans to vote, kept it short and sweet on Twitter with a photo of the late Supreme Court Justice, adding: “One of one.”

Meghan Markle issued a statement on Saturday to outlets via her representative:

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction. She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honour her, remember her, act for her.”

On Friday evening, Hillary Clinton tweeted:

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”

Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, also sent out a tweet on Friday:

“We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril.”

Another former President weighed in on the loss, too. Barack Obama penned a statement to his Medium profile, urging the Senate to not fill her open seat before a new leader is sworn is, as he experienced firsthand in 2016:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored. Four and a half years ago, when Republicans refused to hold a hearing or an up-or-down vote on Merrick Garland, they invented the principle that the Senate shouldn’t fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in.”

Just a year ago, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez paid a visit to the Notorious RBG, which the Hustlers star shared images from on Friday via Twitter, along with a message:

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.”

Also on Twitter, Mindy Kaling reflected on parents explaining this loss to their children:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Take a look at more celebrity statements (below):

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay? (fuck)#RBG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 18, 2020

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

The person who told me Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed away was my daughter, Neve. I was terribly sad, but also filled with gratitude that my daughter could see first hand how much intelligent, brave women can change the world. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 19, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

Ruth????Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 18, 2020

Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

We’re keeping Ruth’s family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts as they grieve.

