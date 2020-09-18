Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

2020 has dealt another major blow.

Celebrated Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday at age 87. After battling five separate bouts of cancer in her life, the feminist icon succumbed to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. Her final moments were spent in her Washington home, surrounded by family.

Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement honoring Ginsburg and her 27 years of service. It read:

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg blazed a trail for women in law and fought for equality and against discrimination throughout her career.

RBG was also critical of President Donald Trump. In the days before her death, Ginsburg dictated her own final statement to granddaughter Clara Spera. She said:

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Hopefully, this wish will be honored — and there is some precedent for it, as Congress blocked President Obama’s nominee for the Court in the final year of his presidency. If Trump does succeed in installing another judge, it will likely mean the end of the Affordable Care Act in the short term — and opinion will be weighted in favor of conservatism for a generation (clearly not the outcome RBG wanted, and a very good reason to VOTE).

We’re grateful for Ginsburg’s years of service, and will be keeping her and her family in our thoughts.

[Image via Carrie Devorah/WENN.]