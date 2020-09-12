Twitter Goes WILD After Chris Evans Accidentally Leaked A D**k Pic On His Instagram!

Well, this was quite a Saturday afternoon surprise!!

Chris Evans, the beloved Captain America portrayer and certified hottie, became the number one trending topic on Twitter on September 12 after accidentally giving millions of social media followers a peek at one NSFW photo in his phone!

Related: Chris Evans Revived Captain America To Suprise A Heroic 6-Year-Old Fan!

It all started when the 39-year-old hopped on Instagram to share a video of his family playing a round of “Heads Up,” a mobile game created by embattled TV host Ellen DeGeneres. The innocent and unedited clip Chris shared to his IG story was actually a screen recording from an iPhone and when the video ended, it showed the rest of the pics saved to the camera roll.

Though he quickly deleted it, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot several pictures of Evans, the Heads Up video, and… a photo of a penis! There’s no way of confirming who the man in the photo is though, or whose camera roll is captured in the video, but a majority of viewers definitely seem to believe that d**k pic belongs to hunky Marvel star!

If you didn’t catch the snafu in real-time, we can understand if your mind is running wild like ours. But we’re happy to report that despite the internet’s eternal thirst for the Knives Out star, loyal fans flooded his name’s hashtag with wholesome images of him to stop the clip from spreading — which is totally awesome!

It’d be totally gross and frowned upon if the internet did this to a woman — remember Jennifer Lawrence? Vanessa Hudgens? — so, we respect the same energy being kept when it comes to a man. One of THE hottest men in Hollywood albeit… but we digress! See one of the supportive messages here:

I love that Chris Evans accidentally leaked his own nudes and people have flooded his hashtag with pictures of him with his dog or memes to try and stop it spreading ???? I think that’s the same energy he gives to the world pic.twitter.com/KIRhHdj20I — Bobbi Brant (@bobbibrant) September 12, 2020

One of the accidental photos did eventually get circulated, though! It was a meme-worthy shot of Chris’ face with the words “guard that p***y” written across it. You can see it included in this tweet from a fan who joked about it (below):

Everyday Chris Evans just shows that he wasn't acting in Knives out, he was just playing himself pic.twitter.com/sVfHQB654Z — Haaris (@HK_Sweeney) September 12, 2020

Like we mentioned, most people opted not to reshare the alleged pic, but others continued to thirst over Chris and poke fun at the whole ordeal!

How i'll be sleeping knowing chris evans has me guarded ???? pic.twitter.com/tZVXxpDWsq — .・ʰᵉʳᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ʲᵒⁿᵍᵈᵃᵉ//BLM//ACAB ・. (@siriuslyexo) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans tripped omg I hope he’s ok :(( pic.twitter.com/g1iDvCk5BA — JΛMIΛ⁷ | JOON DAYYY ???? (@rmvhopee) September 12, 2020

Everyone talking about Chris Evans nudes Me searching desperately for the pics: pic.twitter.com/6PH7r9iVIW — Petie ???? (@beepbeeppeter) September 12, 2020

Y’all seen Chris Evans new suit for Avengers:Guard that pussy pic.twitter.com/FNBe24lXPE — kevindollphin (@kevindollphin) September 12, 2020

OMG. This is too much, LOLz! It was only this past year that Chris joined the platform and we hope this incident doesn’t scare him off. We love those adorable moments with his dog way too much to see that happen!

Related: Rumored Couple Chris Evans & Lily James Spotted On Adorable Park Date!

Reactions to all of this, Perezcious readers? Wild, isn’t it? Let us know what you’re thinking (below) in the comments section!

[Image via WENN/Instar]