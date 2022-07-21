Ryan Gosling Says It Means 'A Lot' That Eva Mendes Supports His 'Kenergy'

Eva Mendes is HERE for Ryan Gosling’s role as Ken!

As you’ve heard, in the upcoming Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig, Ryan plays the famous doll’s boyfriend Ken. Well, one Ken anyway. This movie sounds CRAY! LOLz! But his baby mama is loving every second of it!

Eva revealed on an episode of The Talk from June 29 that she begged her beau to give her the famous underwear from the movie. Even more boldly than that, she posted the photo of him in costume and captioned it:

”So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

To say the least, she’s a fan of Gosling’s new look — and it would seem that he’s a fan of her support (and the hashtag)!

The Notebook star appeared on BBC’s The One Show on Monday and — in a rare comment about his baby momma — gushed about how the actress’ support “meant a lot” to him:

“She’s been very supportive. She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me.”

His “Kenergy”! OMG!

When asked for more details on the movie and his supportive partner, he cheekily changed the subject and said that his new Netflix film would be “Ken’s favorite”:

“You know I could tell you that The Gray Man would be Ken’s favorite movie.”

Ha! Get that promo out there!

Guess we’ll have to wait to get more deets on his self-proclaimed “role I was born to play”! Until then, we’re glad the couple are enjoying all that Kenergy!

