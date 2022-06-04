Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Kick Gender Roles To The Curb When It Comes To Parenting!

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are marching to the beat of their own drum as parents, and we’re here for it!

The 48-year-old actress recently revealed that when it comes to parenting their two young daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, the star-studded couple pay no mind to traditional gender roles. For instance, as far as cooking goes in the celebrity household, Eva explained in a new interview with Forbes this week:

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan.”

Ok ok, we see you! As for what this non-traditional dynamic may show the children of the celebrity couple, the Hitch star explained:

“Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.”

We like your thinking, Eva!

Though on the other hand, a hunky movie star who can cook miiiight be setting the bar a little high if they’re ever looking their own husbands down the road… LOLz!

Mendes and Gosling first met eleven years ago on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and have been inseparable ever since. Eva has actually been on a break from acting since 2014 when she and Gosling welcomed their first child, and has presumably been using the time to be as present as possible. While RyGos has maintained a more consistent Hollywood schedule, don’t be fooled as far as the household duties go — she explained to Forbes:

“It’s a team effort everyday, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony.”

Innerestingly, before the two celebs became one of Hollywood’s most attractive power couples, Eva’s mind was going in a completely different direction — a direction that did not originally include children! In a 2019 Women’s Health interview on the topic of motherhood, the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress explained:

“It was the furthest thing from my mind.”

So what exactly happened to get her to where she is now, a happy mother of two?

“Ryan Gosling happened. Then it made sense for me to have… not kids, but his kids.”

That 100% makes sense to us! You gotta lock that down however you can! Ha! Kidding, kidding, we actually LOVE their love!

What do you think of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s non-traditional parenting style, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

