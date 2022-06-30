Eva Mendes Reveals She's Wearing Ryan Gosling's 'Ken' Underwear During The Talk Appearance!

Not everyone was a fan of Ryan Gosling’s Ken costume for the upcoming Barbie movie — but Eva Mendes wanted a piece of that!

In fact, she loved the movie look so much she wanted her baby daddy’s underwear: a pair of Calvin Klein-esque briefs bearing the name “Ken” on the waistband instead.

Eva explained during her appearance on The Talk this week:

“I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything.’”

LOLz! Well, momma got what she wanted — and she’s already getting a lot of mileage out of said Ken undies! She added:

“So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

We would be too, tbh!

Ha! They don’t talk about their relationship much, but we gotta be honest, we’re not that surprised they’re the kind of couple who swap underwear before making talk show appearances!

Watch this brief clip of Eva’s appearance (below) for more!

[Image via CBS/ABC]