Ryan Reynolds Says He Hurled THIS Insult At Wife Blake Lively During ‘Desperate’ Call With Bill Murray!

Ryan Reynolds is looking back on a tense moment with his wife, Blake Lively, in which he hurled a shocking insult at her during a phone call with a legendary actor!

During an appearance for the film in New Jersey on Thursday for John Candy: I Like Me, according to Dailymail.com, the Deadpool star said he wanted to get in touch with a fellow actor because he wanted him to participate in the documentary. Who was it? It was none other than Bill Murray!

The Proposal alum was “desperate” to get the icon in the film and got his phone number from “a friend of a friend of a friend.” He left a voicemail asking for the opportunity to “pick [Murray]’s brain” over the life of late comedian John Candy. He said in full:

“Hey Bill, Ryan Reynolds here. I’m making a documentary about John Candy. I’m just hoping I could pick your brain. I’ll come to you. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Ryan then went on to leave “40 messages.” But it wasn’t until the Wrexham A.F.C. owner later stepped out with Blake for a formal event that Bill finally got back to him! He recalled:

“I’m there with my wife and we’re about to walk in and my phone buzzes, and I look at it. It says Bill Murray and I go, ‘Bill Murray!’”

Lowering his voice to mimic Blake, he said the Gossip Girl alum told him:

“We have to go in!”

To which Ryan replied:

“F**k you!”

Did Ryan really say that to Blake? And if so, did he sleep on the couch that night? Look, we know it is not every day you receive a phone call from a star like Bill Murray, and you want to answer it right away when he does. However, hurling “f**k you” at your wife when she is simply telling you that you need to go inside for an event is rude — even if it was a joke or whatever. It’s not funny. A simple “in a minute” or “one second” would suffice and is more respectful. Just saying.

Anyway… Ryan answered the call. He explained that Bill said he would let him know about the documentary. It wasn’t a definite yes yet, but the dad of four wasn’t giving up. He “left another 40 messages” in a “desperate” attempt since he was “running out of time” to wrap filming. And eventually, he switched tactics. In one final attempt, Ryan told the audience he sent a video to Bill starring his son Olin, who is now 2 years old. He continued:

“I said, ‘If you say no to a child like that, I don’t know what kind of monster you are.’”

LOLz! Well, the plan worked! Bill called Ryan “two seconds later,” asking:

“What do you need from me for JC [John Candy]?”

At least he got Bill on board — even though his behavior during the process seemingly could’ve been better at times…

