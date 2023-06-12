Kelis FINALLY Responds To Rumors She's Dating Bill Murray!

La la la, the boys are waiting… or in this case, we all were!

Kelis has finally responded to THOSE rumors that she’s dating none other than Hollywood icon Bill Murray. Yeah, the pop star who gained fame singing about her milkshake bringing all the boys to the yard wasn’t lying, because now she’s apparently got a Ghostbuster to come on over! That’s who she’s gonna call! The wild story first dropped last week when The Sun reported the 43-year-old and the 72-year-old had been “getting close for a while” — an unexpected coupling that left everyone with their jaws on the floor.

Furthermore, they’d been spotted AND photographed together several times. Most recently Bill was spotted at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London where he attended the singer’s show. They were photographed backstage, and if that wasn’t enough evidence that this unlikely duo may be officially ON, they’ve even stayed at the same hotel at one point! An insider gushed:

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.”

Talk about an unexpected pairing. Take that Kylie and Timothée…

It was noted by the source that they got close after they both suffered a tragic loss. Bill lost his estranged ex-wife in 2021, and Kelis’ husband Mike Mora passed away in March of 2022 due to stomach cancer. So they were both coming from a place of grief, something we’ve seen bring folks together romantically before:

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

But don’t get too excited (or shocked) just yet. It’s looking like this talented duo may be just be having fun, as the original source suggested. But what does Kelis herself have to say about the stories??

She posted some sexy bikini pics on Instagram, which got a lot of fans talking — but oddly about the Bill Murray rumors! The musician received a comment saying:

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

LOLz! It’s a pretty funny way to ask whether it’s true. However, Kelis replied:

“lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all”

But then another commenter seemingly accused her of clout-chasing, dating the bigger star solely to get back in the spotlight:

“Bill got you out by riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all.”

To THAT she had something to say:

“Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich, and happy.”

Hmm…

That word “both” is doing a lot of work. She isn’t necessarily confirming the relationship, but she does almost seem to be defending it, doesn’t she? What do YOU read from her answer, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

