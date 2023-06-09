Bill Murray Is Dating KELIS?!?!

Talk about a VERY unexpected couple to come around during 2023…

Bill Murray is reportedly dating… KELIS?! Yes, we are talking about the “my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard” singer! According to The Sun on Thursday, the 72-year-old actor and the 43-year-old artist have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the US. What?!

They were spotted hanging out together several times. Most recently, Bill was caught watching Kelis perform from the side of the stage during her set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London last weekend. The rumored couple even posed for a picture together backstage. And this wasn’t the first time at her show either! The outlet reported the Ghostbusters star has been seen at several of her recent concerts, and he even stayed at her hotel at one point! The insider shared:

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.”

As for what brought them together? The source noted that they bonded after Kelis’ second husband died in March 2022 while Bill’s estranged wife passed away in 2021:

“But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Who would have ever thought these two would get together?! Reactions to this new romance, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kelis/Instagram]