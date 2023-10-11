Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About The Difficulty Of Keeping His Mental Health From ‘Spinning Out Of Control’

Ryan Reynolds may be on top of the world, but he still struggles with his mental health like many do.

While being honored at Bring Change to Mind’s 11th Annual Revels & Revelations Gala on Monday night in New York, the actor took a moment to chat with Page Six about how he keeps his mental health in check — and spoiler alert, he doesn’t always. He candidly told the outlet it’s “Not always great, to be honest,” adding that he sometimes spins “out of control.” But he tries to keep himself “grounded” — for the most part. He shared:

“I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control. Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not.”

Related: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About ‘Panic’ Over Balancing Work & Raising Kids!

Definitely a relatable sentiment for many! However, when he becomes aware of those moments, he tries to “take time” for himself to meditate to regain a level head. He admitted:

“I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiraling that way. I’m sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can.”

That’s all one can do, right? We hope he at least uses some of his wealth to get therapy — for the sake of himself, his wife Blake Lively, and their four kids!

This, of course, isn’t the first time he’s opened up about his mental health… Last year, he told CBS Mornings he’s struggled with anxiety his “whole life.”

It’s so courageous of him to speak up! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Give him some support in the comments down below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]