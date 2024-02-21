Blake Lively Left Her Kids At Home For FIRST TIME EVER To Go To Super Bowl With Taylor Swift!

Wow! We knew Blake Lively was having a great time at the Super Bowl. We did NOT know it was her first time away from the kids ever!!!

The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to post some never-before-seen personal pics of the Big Game, and the incredible time she had with bestie Taylor Swift. But it was the caption that captured everyone’s attention. She wrote:

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

Um… all that is hilarious, especially the thing about the jewelry. She was wearing about a half a million dollars worth after all!

But the thing that has our eyes bugging out is that very first statement. She left her kids “for the first time ever”??

Blake and Ryan Reynolds share four daughters: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and one more publicly unnamed daughter born in 2023. How has Blake not left them EVER?? Hasn’t she done movies and stuff? A Simple Favor? The Rhythm Section? Apparently she brought the kids along for those jobs?

Maybe she just meant this was her first non-work trip without the kids, leaving them alone (with Dad, obvi) just for a fun girls trip? No wonder she left her inhibitions at the gate! Relive the Mom day through her eyes (below)!

[Image via Blake Lively/Instagram/NFL/Twitter.]