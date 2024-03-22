Blake Lively Apologizes For Princess Catherine Photoshop Joke

SO many people got swept up in the Princess Catherine conspiracy theories and memes — and boy are some of them feeling bad about it now!

We’ve seen a lot of folks admit they feel like trash for suggesting Kate was missing from the public eye due to a secret divorce or yes, complications from getting a Brazilian butt lift. Many more have simply erased any trace they said anything and tried to blend into the background…

It clearly takes more character to come clean and admit when you made a mistake. And Blake Lively is one of the first public figures we’ve seen to acknowledge yes, she made a joke, and yes, she is “mortified” now. After all, knowing the real reason Kate was staying out of public view — a shocking cancer diagnosis and chemo treatment right after surgery — doesn’t feel like a laughing matter.

The Shallows star took to her Instagram Stories to admit:

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always. “

Good for her! But, uh… what did she say? TBH, we didn’t even see it!

Apparently she was making fun of Kate’s photoshop skills after, well… no other way to put it, the Palace rather threw the Princess under the bus. Catherine took the blame for the official release of a faked photo. Obviously retouched pics are not the biggest deal in the world — but when everyone is starting to grow worried for a person’s well-being, that kind of deception becomes much more concerning. Especially when even major news outlets say the Palace can’t be trusted! And that’s exactly what happened. So naturally, the speculation went mainstream…

Trying to figure out why the royals were releasing such a poorly thought-out pic was one thing, but some actually made fun of Kate’s apparent photoshop skills. Blake was one of those folks. She posted a pic with the caption:

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I have been MIA.”

The joke was how the photo was so overtly photoshopped, with obvious and exaggerated warps. She has since deleted the pic.

Even at the time plenty of folks thought mocking Kate was wrong — and told her so. But after the truth was revealed? How much the mother of three is going through right now? Yeah, it was clearly a real wave of shame for Ryan Reynolds‘ missus.

Anyway, what do YOU think of Blake’s apology?

