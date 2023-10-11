Daniel Radcliffe Talks 'Surprising' & 'Terrifying' Moments Of Being A First-Time Parent!

Daniel Radcliffe is getting a feel for parenting ever since he welcomed his first child!

Earlier this year, the Harry Potter star announced he welcomed a son with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke — and now he’s getting real about first-time fatherhood! In an interview with E! News on Sunday, the 34-year-old was asked how things have been going with a new baby, and he replied:

“He’s great, it’s amazing. There’s a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it’s awesome and he’s the best thing that’s ever happened. The long version? It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

LOLz!!

He’s spot on with how it all feels! The excitement, the nervousness, and all the joy!

The English actor went on to reveal he also has learned some “surprising” things about how babies work:

“There’s no relation to what we need for sleep. The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work.”

He explained “forgiveness” has also been an important lesson:

“The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like, ‘I don’t care about any of the things you just did.’ That’s pretty cool.”

The most adorable part of all, though, is how Daniel said this year has been for him with his new baby son:

“It’s been a really wonderful year and I couldn’t wish to be in a better place.”

Aww! Love it!

We hope he and Erin have many more happy years to come with their bundle of joy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

