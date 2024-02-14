Why You Didn't See Kylie Kelce Cheering With Taylor Swift At Super Bowl

One of the most exciting things about Super Bowl LVIII was seeing Taylor Swift and her pals cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Love Story singer was joined by Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Keleigh Sperry, as well as tons of friends and family.

That of course includes Trav’s fam — led by his big bro and biggest fan Jason Kelce. But one person we never saw when the NFL cut to footage of their suite? Kylie Kelce! Jason’s wife was conspicuously absent when the fans were going nuts during the most intense moments of the game.

So what was the deal? We mean, we’ve already seen the story about Kylie and Taylor feuding has been debunked. So what the heck?

Well, it turns out it had nothing to do with Tay. The reason we didn’t see Kylie watching the game is because she WASN’T WATCHING THE GAME! Not that she wasn’t interested, mind you. The momma of three took to her Instagram Story to explain how she got too nervous for her beloved brother-in-law — and superstition took over! She wrote:

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard. I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs.”

Oh no! A huge football fan (though usually cheering the Philadelphia Eagles, natch), Kylie just got overwhelmed! Thankfully she had “the real MVP” Sarah King to watch for her. She explained:

“I was just watching her reactions and that kept me in the loop.”

Hilariously, Sarah saw the vid and responded with her own — she filmed Kylie staring at the wall, trying to ignore the excitement! Look!

Awww! We’d love to say her superstition was nonsense, but also… the Chiefs did win, and it was close as hell! LOLz! So keep it up, we guess!

Just so everyone is aware, when the game wasn’t going, Kylie and Tay did have some girl talk — like this moment they had no idea the NFL cams were even on them!

Kylie Kelce swiped right on tinder, lasted through a drunk first date with Jason and is now chumming it up with Taylor Swift at a Super Bowl. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/g5ACCf87yL — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) February 11, 2024

We love that these two are becoming friends. After all, they could one day soon be family!

