Sacha Baron Cohen Dating OnlyFans Model HALF HIS AGE After Isla Fisher Divorce: REPORT

Sacha Baron Cohen has moved on with a younger lady!

After finalizing his divorce from Isla Fisher, the Borat star was spotted on a date night with a 27-year-old OnlyFans star named Hannah Palmer! Seeing as he’s 53, that’s a whopping 26-YEAR age gap! He’s almost TWICE her age!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Palmer (@hannah_cpalmer)

In photos obtained by The Sun on Thursday, the pair were seen leaving a restaurant separately… before getting in the same Cadillac Escalade limo. Not so subtle!

For the occasion, Hannah sported a leopard-print dress and leather boots while the filmmaker wore a blue t-shirt, short-sleeve button-up, and a golf-style hat. See the photos HERE. An insider told the outlet:

“Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 p.m. They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation. … Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”

Afterward, Hannah hit up a party hosted by Paris Hilton, but it’s unclear if Sacha joined her there. Apparently, this new little romance has been going on for quite some time!

The pair were first “introduced” last month in Ibiza, Spain, where they attended Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday. The influencer is a friend of his wife, Rita Ora. The insider shared:

“Only a close-knit group were invited. It was a big sit-down dinner party before they went dancing in the villa’s nightclub.”

Hyping the model up, the confidant added:

“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch.”

Guest Vas J Morgan actually captured footage of the couple at the dinner party! In the fourth slide (below), they can be seen sitting next to each other at the end of a table as they listened to Rita sing her hubby happy birthday and present him with a large cake. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vas J Morgan (@vasjmorgan)

Seems like they really hit it off there!

As Perezcious readers know, Sacha and Isla, who share three kids, announced their breakup in April 2024 and finalized the split this June. We wonder how she feels about this much younger woman entering the picture…

