What's Really Going On With Sacha Baron Cohen & Much Younger OnlyFans Model Hannah Palmer!

Sacha Baron Cohen had heads turning when he was caught on an apparent date with OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer! But now sources are breaking down what’s REALLY going on between ’em!

As Perezcious readers know, the Borat star was seen having dinner with the 27-year-old model last week. They were seen leaving an undisclosed steakhouse at around the same time, per photos obtained by The Sun, who reported they then got into the same limo and drove off! Hannah later attended a party thrown by Paris Hilton. It’s unclear if Sacha joined her there.

By all accounts, it sure looked like they were at the start of a new relationship — even despite their massive age gap! Hannah’s nearly half Sacha’s age! But now, a Page Six insider insists there’s NOTHING romantic going on. A source close to the model said:

“Hannah and Sacha aren’t dating.”

Apparently, they left the restaurant separately, and the get-together wasn’t anything deeper than a meal and some conversation. Sounds a lot like a date, LOLz! But the source insisted it wasn’t:

“They had dinner. They had a good conversation. He was a real gentleman, and then they each went on to another event.”

A source close to the actor previously told Page Six they “weren’t on a date,” but “went to the same event and had dinner beforehand.” Hmm. The confidant claimed they had “met a couple of times” and “have mutual friends,” seemingly Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. They were first seen together at the filmmaker’s birthday party last month, where they were reportedly set up.

The source close to the 53-year-old explained the real motivation is helping Hannah:

“They get along. Part of it is Sacha giving her good advice on Hollywood and acting.”

An Us Weekly source doubled down on this, telling the outlet on Friday that they are “platonic and nothing more than that.” They elaborated:

“They are just friends and have only met a handful of times. They share mutual friends and Sacha has been giving advice on business and acting [and] how to get into Hollywood.”

Okay, then! We’ll have to keep a close eye on them and see if these claims hold up…

Sacha finalized his divorce from Isla Fisher in June. It’s unclear what she thinks of these romance rumors.

Thoughts? Do U believe they’re just friends? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Hannah Palmer/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]