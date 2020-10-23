Salma Hayek & Dolly Parton Are The Most Searched Nude Celebrities On The Internet!

The 2020 election may still be several days away, but the results of the 2020 “Erection” are in — and let’s just say we are quite pleased with the results!

Mr. Skin, the site that aggregates and categorizes Hollywood’s famous nude scenes, has released their results for the most-searched nude celebs on their platform. It was a close race, no doubt, but only one celeb can win. This year, it was… Salma Hayek!

Related: Dolly Reveals She Really Does Have A Bunch Of Secret Tattoos!

The site shared the impressive news in a statement, writing:

“[The] clear winner this year – the ‘President Erect’ – is Salma Hayek, who won the popular vote in 11 states for her standout work in 11 nude roles, 14 nude scenes, 11 bare breast scenes, six bare butt scenes and one full frontal (for Frida).”

Congrats, gurl!

Interestingly enough, the runner up was Dolly Parton, who was the second most-searched celeb — particularly in states like Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Tennessee — despite having ZERO nude scenes under her belt (or above it for that matter)!

Maybe folks just want to get a look at all those secret tattoos!

Other honorable mentions included A-listers Jessica Biel, Daisy Ridley, Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie, and Rachel McAdams, while some noteworthy candidates popped up as winning specific states across the country. Individual state winners included:

“Amy Adams for North Dakota, Amy Schumer for Hawaii, Drew Barrymore for Arkansas, OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter for Kentucky, Omarosa Manigault for Rhode Island, Pam Grier for Mississippi, The Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick for Delaware and horror queen Sheri Moon Zombie for West Virginia.”

Good for them all — but it’s great to hear the two most searched gals are in their 50s and their 70s! Plus Lynda Carter and Pam Grier, too?!

We guess it’s true what they say; a classic never goes out of style!

Of course, people aren’t only searching for nude lady stars: the boys got plenty of hits, too!

Related: Zac Efron Celebrates Turning 33 With ‘Very Serious’ GF At Intimate Party Down Under!

Mr. Skin’s sister site, Mr. Man, revealed the results of their 2020 Erection, telling fans that, “Based on the sheer number of MrMan.com searches and page views,” Nick Jonas has been named this year’s “President.”

No shocker there!

Per the site, other top contenders included:

“Zac Efron, with the backing of eight states, including California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Washington. Superman’s Henry Cavill brought in the votes in four states: Idaho, Kansas, North Dakota and Wisconsin.”

AH-Mazing! Con-fap-ulations to all the winners!!

What do U think about these results, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by some of the stars listed on here? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]