Amy Adams' Daughter Looks So Much Like Her In These Rare New Pics!

We just had to do a double-take!

On Saturday, Amy Adams’ husband Darren Le Gallo shared some new snapshots of their daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo on Instagram in honor of her 11th birthday. He wrote in the caption:

“Happy Birthday Aviana!! I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human…I’m so very proud of you…Your spirit…Your heart…Your creativity…I adore you #grateful (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland).”

Now, the couple has rarely shared any pictures of their daughter since they welcomed her in 2010. And boy does the little one look so much like her movie star momma! Ch-ch-check it out:

WOW! The resemblance is wild! As you may know, Aviana made her first public appearance in 2017 with her parents at a ceremony unveiling Amy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Man of Steel actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time how she hopes to always inspire her young child, saying:

“I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path. That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in.”

Happy birthday, Aviana!

[Image via WENN/Instar]