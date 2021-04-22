Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In May!

There’s something for everyone coming to Netflix in May!
First off, there’s the originals. For action fans, there’s Zack Snyder‘s return to the subgenre where he first made a splash: zombies! Dave Bautista leads the explosive Army of the Dead, coming May 21. For those who want drama, Amy Adams brings her award-winning acting talents to the psychological thriller The Woman In The Window.
Not to mention the second parts of Lucifer Season 5 and Selena: The Series!
There’s also plenty of classic movies coming for those seeking comfort viewing. There’s rom coms Notting Hill and The Sweetest Thing, crime dramas Layer Cake and Mystic River, and the ultimate hit of nostalgia, the entire Back To The Future trilogy.
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
Available May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
Available May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 6
Dead Man Down
Available May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone — NETFLIX FILM
Monster — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 8
Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sleepless
Available May 11
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 12
Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
Available May 14
Ferry — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 16
Sleight
Available May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Available May 21
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
Available May 25
Home
Available May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 27
Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Eden — NETFLIX ANIME
Ragnarok: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TBA
AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
HALSTON — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mad for Each Other — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Racket Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving May 1
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving May 3
War Horse
Leaving May 5
Hangman
Leaving May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving May 10
Quartet
Leaving May 14
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving May 18
Trumbo
Leaving May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…
