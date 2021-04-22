Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Netflix

Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In May!

Netflix Coming Going May 2021

There’s something for everyone coming to Netflix in May!

First off, there’s the originals. For action fans, there’s Zack Snyder‘s return to the subgenre where he first made a splash: zombies! Dave Bautista leads the explosive Army of the Dead, coming May 21. For those who want drama, Amy Adams brings her award-winning acting talents to the psychological thriller The Woman In The Window.

Not to mention the second parts of Lucifer Season 5 and Selena: The Series!

Related: Selena Fans OUTRAGED By Her Grammys Tribute!

There’s also plenty of classic movies coming for those seeking comfort viewing. There’s rom coms Notting Hill and The Sweetest Thing, crime dramas Layer Cake and Mystic River, and the ultimate hit of nostalgia, the entire Back To The Future trilogy.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Available May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

Available May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 6

Dead Man Down

Available May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 8

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sleepless

Available May 11

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 12

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

Available May 14

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 16

Sleight

Available May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Available May 21

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

Available May 25

Home

Available May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 27

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME

Ragnarok: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TBA

AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

HALSTON — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mad for Each Other — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Racket Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving May 3

War Horse

Leaving May 5

Hangman

Leaving May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving May 10

Quartet

Leaving May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving May 18

Trumbo

Leaving May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…

[Image via Universal Pictures/Netflix/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 22, 2021 08:50am PDT

Share This