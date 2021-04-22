Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In May!

There’s something for everyone coming to Netflix in May!

First off, there’s the originals. For action fans, there’s Zack Snyder‘s return to the subgenre where he first made a splash: zombies! Dave Bautista leads the explosive Army of the Dead, coming May 21. For those who want drama, Amy Adams brings her award-winning acting talents to the psychological thriller The Woman In The Window.

Not to mention the second parts of Lucifer Season 5 and Selena: The Series!

There’s also plenty of classic movies coming for those seeking comfort viewing. There’s rom coms Notting Hill and The Sweetest Thing, crime dramas Layer Cake and Mystic River, and the ultimate hit of nostalgia, the entire Back To The Future trilogy.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available May 1 Aliens Stole My Body Angelina Ballerina: Season 5 Angelina Ballerina: Season 6 Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Barney and Friends: Season 13 Barney and Friends: Season 14 Best of the Best Dead Again in Tombstone Due Date Fun with Dick and Jane (2005) G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Green Zone Hachi: A Dog’s Tale JT LeRoy Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Mystic River Never Back Down Notting Hill Open Season Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Extinction S.M.A.R.T Chase Scarface SITTING IN LIMBO Stargate State of Play The Land Before Time The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure The Lovely Bones The Pelican Brief The Sweetest Thing The Whole Nine Yards (2000) Under Siege Waist Deep Your Highness Zack and Miri Make a Porno Zombieland Available May 2 Hoarders: Season 11 Available May 4 The Clovehitch Killer Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Available May 5 Framing John DeLorean The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Available May 6 Dead Man Down Available May 7 Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Milestone — NETFLIX FILM Monster — NETFLIX FILM Available May 8 Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sleepless Available May 11 Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Available May 12 Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available May 13 Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME Layer Cake Available May 14 Ferry — NETFLIX FILM Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM Available May 16 Sleight Available May 18 Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM Available May 19 The Last Days Sabotage Small Town Crime Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available May 20 Hating Peter Tatchell Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Available May 21 Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available May 22 Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios Available May 25 Home Available May 26 Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Available May 27 Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM Eden — NETFLIX ANIME Ragnarok: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Available May 28 Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Available May 31 Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TBA AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021) HALSTON — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Mad for Each Other — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Master of None — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Racket Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving May 1 Hoarders: Season 10 Leaving May 3 War Horse Leaving May 5 Hangman Leaving May 6 City of God: 10 Years Later Lockout Leaving May 7 The Chosen Ones House at the End of the Street Leaving May 10 Quartet Leaving May 14 Sherlock: Series 1-4 Leaving May 18 Trumbo Leaving May 29 American Crime: Seasons 1-3 My Week with Marilyn The One I Love Leaving May 31 50 First Dates Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven The Blair Witch Project Brokeback Mountain The Boy Deliver Us from Eva The Help I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Julie & Julia Marauders Milk Miracle National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz The Pursuit of Happyness The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption Soul Surfer Striptease Waiting…

