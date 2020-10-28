Christmas Comes Early -- Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In November!

You know how for some people Christmas basically begins the moment Halloween ends? Well, the folks at Netflix are apparently big fans of the holiday, too!

Next month they’re rolling out all the Christmas originals, including Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey with Keegan-Michael Key, YA romance Dash & Lily, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — starring Christine Baranski and featuring a whopping 14 new Dolly Parton songs!

Related: Dolly Reveals She Really Does Have Lots Of Tattoos

They clearly are getting the views with these cheery flicks as there are even SEQUELS, including The Princess Switch: Switched Again with Vanessa Hudgens and The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, starring longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as the sexiest Santa and Mrs. Clause ever!

Oh, and for those grinches out there, you can always check out The Crown season 4, Oscar nominees Amy Adams and Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy, or the entire series of Dawson’s Creek!

See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!

Available November 1 60 Days In: Season 5 A Clockwork Orange Boyz n the Hood Casper Christmas Break-In Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 Easy A Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Elliot the Littlest Reindeer Forged in Fire: Season 6 Jumping the Broom Knock Knock Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 Little Monsters Mile 22 Ocean’s Eleven Paul Blart: Mall Cop Piercing Platoon School Daze Snowden The Garfield Show: Season 3 The Impossible The Indian in the Cupboard The Next Karate Kid Wheels of Fortune Yes Man November 2 Prospect November 3 Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special Mother — Netflix Film November 4 A Christmas Catch Christmas With A Prince Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original November 5 Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original Midnight at the Magnolia Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film Paranormal — Netflix Original November 6 Citation — Netflix Film Country Ever After — Netflix Original La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film The Late Bloomer November 9 Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original November 10 Dash & Lily — Netflix Original Trash Truck — Netflix Family November 11 Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special The Liberator — Netflix Original Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original What We Wanted — Netflix Film November 12 Fruitvale Station Graceful Friends Ludo — Netflix Film Prom Night November 13 American Horror Story: 1984 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film The Life Ahead — Netflix Film The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original November 15 A Very Country Christmas America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original Hometown Holiday Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 V for Vendetta November 16 Loving Whose Streets? November 17 The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family We Are the Champions — Netflix Original November 18 El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original November 19 The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film November 20 Alien Xmas — Netflix Family Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film Voices of Fire — Netflix Original November 22 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film Machete Kills November 23 Hard Kill Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary November 24 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film Wonderoos — Netflix Family November 25 The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime November 26 Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated Mosul — Netflix Film November 27 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family The Call — Netflix Film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film Don’t Listen — Netflix Film Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film November 28 The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original November 29 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! November 30 The 2nd A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original Finding Agnes — Netflix Film Rust Creek Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

And here’s everything that’s going (below)!

Leaving November 1 Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil Olympus Has Fallen Shark Night November 4 Death House November 6 Into the Forest Krisha November 7 Hit & Run Hope Springs Eternal The Sea of Trees Sleepless November 8 Bathtubs Over Broadway November 11 Green Room November 14 Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1 November 15 9 Abominable Christmas The Addams Family Drive November 16 Santa Claws Soul Surfer November 17 Sour Grapes November 22 End of Watch November 23 Bushwick Shot Caller November 26 The Lincoln Lawyer November 27 Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill Jeopardy!: College Championship III Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick The Nutcracker and the Four Realms November 30 Anaconda The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl The Bachelor: Season 13 Bad News Bears Diana: In Her Own Words Gridiron Gang Hostage National Security Lakeview Terrace Moneyball Ocean’s Eleven Ocean’s Twelve Ocean’s Thirteen Priest Stand and Deliver The Tribes of Palos Verdes West Side Story Y Tu Mamá También You Don’t Mess with the Zohan Zodiac

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]