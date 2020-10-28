Christmas Comes Early -- Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In November!

You know how for some people Christmas basically begins the moment Halloween ends? Well, the folks at Netflix are apparently big fans of the holiday, too!
Next month they’re rolling out all the Christmas originals, including Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey with Keegan-Michael Key, YA romance Dash & Lily, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — starring Christine Baranski and featuring a whopping 14 new Dolly Parton songs!
They clearly are getting the views with these cheery flicks as there are even SEQUELS, including The Princess Switch: Switched Again with Vanessa Hudgens and The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, starring longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as the sexiest Santa and Mrs. Clause ever!
Oh, and for those grinches out there, you can always check out The Crown season 4, Oscar nominees Amy Adams and Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy, or the entire series of Dawson’s Creek!
See the full list of everything coming and going next month (below)!
Available November 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
November 2
Prospect
November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
November 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
Paranormal — Netflix Original
November 6
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
November 9
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
November 10
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
November 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
November 20
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
Machete Kills
November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
November 28
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
And here’s everything that’s going (below)!
Leaving November 1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
November 4
Death House
November 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
November 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
November 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
November 11
Green Room
November 14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
November 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
November 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
November 17
Sour Grapes
November 22
End of Watch
November 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
November 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
November 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
November 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac