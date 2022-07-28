Sydney Sweeney Looking To Become A 'Young Mom' -- But Los Angeles Is Too Damn Expensive!!

Sydney Sweeney has baby fever!

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Euphoria star revealed she once reached out to fellow actress Amy Adams for advice on how to juggle family life and fame. As you may recall, Sweeney and Adams were co-stars in HBO’s Sharp Objects.

In the interview, Sydney reveals her desire to “be a young mom” but she’s worried about how the “industry puts stigmas” on young women with children:

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light.”

She also admitted her fear of not having work — because if she couldn’t make money then she wouldn’t be able to support her kids:

“I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

She’s definitely thinking everything through and wants to be stable before bringing a baby into the world! And it’s a real concern for her, as she explained later in the interview how she still stresses over bills. She doesn’t even have the money to take a break!

“If I wanted to take a 6 month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Wow! You’d think with being such a big name on HBO’s second-most watched current series she’d be more than set for her cost of living! But because of not being as well-known she gets paid less! She spoke about her transition from young girl in Spokane, Washington to one of the title stars of a mega-hit show and said many people in the “industry” have “connections” but she had to start “from ground zero” — this is where she’s not as “established” as her peers:

“I had no idea getting into this industry how many people have connections. I started from ground zero, and I know how f**king hard it is. Now I see how someone can just walk in a door, and I’m like, ‘I worked my f**king ass off for 10 years for this.’”

She also emphasized how the cost of living in El Lay is so high — and only continuing to rise — so she couldn’t afford to live here if she didn’t take “as many jobs as she can”! Kinda shocking, honestly. She’s one of THE It Girls of Young Hollywood right now, and HBO isn’t paying her that much?? Damn!

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.”

Well, considering Los Angeles had a 1.1 percent inflation jump in only the month of June this year, we guess it shouldn’t be a surprise…

The Everything Sucks! actress did get some great advice from Amy, though, who said it’s entirely possible to “strike a happy medium” between public and private lifestyles. Although it would seem Sydney isn’t interested in having a super public life. She spoke about how isolated Hollywood has made her feel, and her “bubble” of people she can trust keeps “shrinking” due to gossip:

“I can feel my bubble of who I can talk to and share intimate things with and have relationships shrinking, shrinking, shrinking.”

The actress went on to add how it’s “hard” many people won’t “believe” the things she says:

“You’ll write about this and people won’t believe what I say. And that’s really, really hard.”

This could be related to how she was photographed wearing what fans assume was an engagement ring. A source told E! News at the time she and her longtime beau Jonathan Davino are “fiancés” and are “very happy”:

“She and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés. They’re very cute and happy together.”

But sorry, super fans! The Handmaid’s Tale alum refused to comment on the alleged engagement. It’s also noted she wasn’t wearing the aforementioned ring during the interview, either! Perhaps the source who spoke to news outlets after the photos leaked was one of those people who escaped her “bubble” when it started shrinking? Hmm…

We truly wish Sydney the best! And hopefully she can accomplish her dream of being a young mother — we can’t wait to see some little Sweeneys running around!

