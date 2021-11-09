'Here For The Tea' Influencer Samantha Rabinowitz Dies Unexpectedly

Another YouTuber has died before their time.

Samantha Rabinowitz, better known on the internet by her account name “Here For The Tea,” has died, according to her older sister, Lisa Greenspoon.

Greenspoon took to social media to share the tragic news. In a comment on the “Here For The Tea” Instagram page under the latest post, she told fans the YouTuber had died in her sleep, writing:

“My baby sister Sam @hereforthetea2 has passed away. She passed peacefully in her sleep yesterday.”

The cause of Sam’s untimely death has not yet been confirmed. Her exact age is unknown, but she is believed to be in her 20s or 30s.

Related: Kardashians Slammed For ‘Tone Deaf’ Social Media Posts After Astroworld Tragedy

The content creator grew a following of over 134,000 followers over the years for posting updates about drama and scandal among YouTube’s biggest creators. Despite her influencer status, however, Rabinowitz kept mostly private: she never shared photos of herself on her public YouTube channel or social media pages.

Sam last tweeted to her followers on November 2 to address her recent absence from the internet, suggesting she was dealing with something major behind the scenes. She wrote:

“Hey guys, as some of you have noticed, I’ve been away from socials for a bit. I received some devastating news recently and I just kinda want to be offline for a while. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to see if I’m okay. It truly means so much to me.”

The YouTuber gave an update on her IG later that week, promising fans she would be posting on Monday, November 8. Unfortunately, it appears she didn’t get the chance to.

Fans and fellow influencers flood social media with tributes following the news of her passing. YouTuber MannyMUA tweeted on Monday:

“I cant even begin to describe my feelings right now. I cant process this, when sams sister called me earlier and told me the news my heart truly shattered. sam i love you so much and you will be so missed. thank you for being such an amazing friend to me @HereForTheTea2 RIP.”

Fellow YouTube star Laura Lee tweeted:

“I’m still in shock hearing about my dear friend @HereForTheTea2 I’m devastated. This year I have experienced so much loss. My heart feels so heavy right now it’s hard to put into words how I feel. I’m praying for her family and her loved ones. I’m in utter disbelief.”

Makeup maven Tati Westbrook wrote:

“I’m in total shock finding out about the loss of @HereForTheTea2 Praying for her family & loved ones This doesn’t feel real at all…”

Just awful. Hopefully fans get more answers soon. In the meantime, our hearts go out to Sam’s loved ones.

[Image via Twitter]