Kardashians Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Social Media Posts After Astroworld Tragedy

Days after eight people died and hundreds more were injured in an apparent crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival, it seems Kylie Jenner‘s family is back to their social media status quo… and not everybody’s happy to see it.

In fact, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all took heat from fans and social media users in the last 24 hours after publishing “tone deaf” posts amid the terrible festival tragedy’s aftermath.

For starters, according to TMZ, Kim reportedly earned $1 million in “under a minute” on Tuesday morning with the launch of her new SKIMS underwear line. Hours before, on Monday evening, she’d come out with her own message of mourning regarding the Astroworld Festival tragedy, and defending Travis Scott.

Kim has been quiet about the biz launch on her Instagram and Twitter counts, opting not to post anything as of Tuesday morning other than Monday night’s Astroworld message. Still, miffed internet users shared their displeasure with the timing of the launch, posting comments like:

“now send it all to us who were hurt during [Kylie’s] baby father’s sacrifice” “How tone deaf is it to keep marketing your product after someone from your family is responsible for causing death & injury to a huge crowd of people?”

Her two sisters opted not to take a break but rather to post through it on Monday and into Tuesday.

Fans called out 37-year-old Khloé on Monday afternoon after she posted a series of photos of herself in a sheer, hip-hugging dress, as you can see (below):

Up in arms over the timing of the thirst trap so soon after the unimaginable tragedy, fans didn’t hold back in the comments section, with some writing these messages to the Revenge Body host (below):

“Completely tone deaf” “Who cares that people died at your pathetic brother in laws concert this ho has to post another filtered and photo shopped self absorbed selfie” “Read the room. The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday” “Oh you can’t be serious????” “Vanity above all, I guess” “people died but okay, seems it’s no problem in the world of Instagram?” “People are watching you guys. I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert” “How can you even post after the AstroWorld, so UNCARING”

Kourtney caught flack for her messaging on Monday, too. After she posted these Poosh-related promotional items to her IG Stories (below), fans went in:

And the reactions were pretty vicious:

“God, maybe take a break from posting your vapid crap for a day, Kourtney? You know, in light of what YOUR FAMILY is connected to?” “She’s not responsible, duh, but this is tone deaf as f**k” “Yes, this is disgusting of her” “Does anyone expect anything more from Kourtney?”

What do U make of this controversy, Perezcious readers?

Obviously, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé are not responsible for what happened in Houston on Friday night — and it’s arguably misplaced to blame them for their social media posts days later. We mean, these are planned, sold promotions. Are they obliged to put their businesses on hold after a tragic situation involving another sister’s partner?

And yet it also does seem pretty tone deaf to post cheerily in the wake of this horrific event. Especially as more information on the terrible situation continues to come to light. After all, family is their brand, and this tragedy is directly connected to their family.

Where do y’all fall on this one? Share your thoughts with us down in the comments (below)…

