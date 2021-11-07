Sarah Jessica Parker SLAMS The ‘Misogynist Chatter’ About Her Looking Older In The Sex And The City Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t standing for the criticism that she and her Sex and the City co-stars are too old to be reprising their iconic roles in the upcoming reboot.

In a new interview with Vogue published on Sunday, the 56-year-old actress opened up about the comments she has received about her physical appearance since filming And Just Like That… started, saying:

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

There is certainly a double standard many women have experienced for years now. But in the age of social media, SJP feels the security over women’s looks has only increased, explaining:

“Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

People get older, folks! It’s just a fact of life! Ch-ch-check out her cover shot, where she proudly embraces and rocks her grays (below):

Thankfully, fans were a whole lot more excited over some of the beloved characters returning to the small screen for the 10-episode revival than the “misogynistic chatter” about their age. During the discussion, the Hocus Pocus star also said the idea of even returning came when speaking with executive producer Michael Patrick King about the possibility of starting a podcast about the popular series. She recalled:

​​“In the spring of 2020, I was talking with Michael Patrick about doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes making of Sex and the City. And we spoke about what we were missing in the pandemic: joy, community, the experience of being together. The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now.”

Obviously, they opted to reboot SATC! And while few details have been shared about the new series, SJP did spill this minor tidbit while talking to journalist Naomi Fry on a tour of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment. There, she revealed that they kept practically everything from Carrie’s closet, saying:

“I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene. … Here are the Hangisis Big gave Carrie when he proposed; the sandals Aidan’s dog chewed on; the black pumps she wore to the Vogue fashion closet.”

This then brought up the question as to why she would even need the apartment if Big and Carrie are together based on the SATC series finale. But as we previously reported, a leaked script from the revival suggested that they may have broken up. (Sorry possible spoiler!) But of course, the Glee alum didn’t spill the beans opting to say instead:

“One of the questions that’s going to come up in ‘And Just Like That…’ will be, What is it about a place like this that you need to hold on to for all these years? Why can’t you just let it go?”

We’ll find out soon anyways! Elsewhere in the interview, Parker also opened up about the recent loss of Willie Garson, who portrayed bestie Stanford Blatch on the shows before passing away from cancer in September:

“All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled. In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together, doing something we loved.”

He’ll certainly be missed…

We cannot wait for when the reboot drops on HBO Max NEXT MONTH!!! Are you also excited, Perezcious readers? What were your thoughts on SJP slamming the haters? Sound OFF in the comments (below). You can also ch-ch-check out the entire interview with Vogue HERE.

