Watch How The Young And The Restless Paid Tribute To Billy Miller

The Young and The Restless is remembering Billy Miller.

As we’ve been reporting, the 43-year-old actor passed away last week due to what his mom described as “a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression” which he fought for years. The Daytime Emmy winner made his name by starring on an array of different shows and movies — but will forever be best known for the beloved character Billy Abbott on Y&R.

On Thursday, the show paid tribute for their former cast member, which aired at the end of the episode. The video, which was then posted to X (Twitter), shows Billy at different points in the show, as a title card reads “In Loving Memory”. The CBS show’s tweet read:

“To end today’s episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts. “

See the full video (below):

To end today's episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YRU46WtbT — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 21, 2023

Such a sweet tribute. Another talent gone far too soon.

This honor comes just days after the actor’s mother Patricia Miller spoke to Soap Opera Digest and thanked everyone for their outpouring of love amid this unimaginable loss:

“I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Billy’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

[Image via The Young and The Restless/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN.com]