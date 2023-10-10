Savannah Chrisley Reveals 'What Sucks' About Parenting Her Brother & Niece While Todd & Julie Are In Prison!

When Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a wire fraud and tax evasion scheme, their daughter Savannah Chrisley had to step up BIG TIME.

Of course, the Sassy By Savannah mogul was the one tasked with looking over her 17-year-old brother Grayson and her 10-year-old niece Chloe, both of whom had been under the guardianship of Todd and Julie. We already know Savannah has been working hard in her new role as “bonus parent” to the duo. But now, we’re getting more insight into how emotionally challenging it’s been.

Savannah is on season two of Fox‘s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In the reality series, she joins the likes of Tom Sandoval and many more stars as they’re put through a series of grueling physical tasks and psychological challenges.

It may seem like Savannah is a random choice for the show. But she’s not!! In fact, it was now-imprisoned Julie who first encouraged her daughter to go out for it. As shown in Monday night’s episode, Chase Chrisley‘s sister explained how Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test holds a special place in her heart:

“I think a big thing was this was the last show I watched with my parents before they left. My mom watched it. She was like, ‘You could do that.'”

And she is! However, even though Sav is giving it her all on the show, the time away from her young charges hasn’t been easy. Later in the episode, the Chrisley Knows Best alum took aside fellow cast members Jack Osbourne and Bode Miller to get real about how tough times have been since Todd and Julie went away:

“I have custody of my 10-year-old sister and my 17-year-old brother. It’s tough and I missed the first Father’s Day. I’m not there and that’s what sucks, not having that contact while I’ve been gone.”

And she went on:

“With all due respect, you don’t know what it feels like to have both your parents in federal prison and having to take custody of a 10-year-old and 17-year-old. That’s the thing. I feel like s**t for not being there. I think just for the first time in my life, I actually love two people more than I love myself.”

Damn.

Obviously, it’s heartwarming how Savannah has so fully embraced the responsibilities of parenthood. And we know it’s been a rewarding journey for her. Still, looking over Grayson and Chloe is far from easy, especially in the context of her family’s situation.

You can see more of Savannah’s Special Forces interrogation (below):

