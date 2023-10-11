Todd Chrisley Believes God Sent Him To Prison To Save Inmates From Awful Living Conditions!

Todd Chrisley is ascribing a higher purpose to his time in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum is serving out a decade-long sentence on bank fraud and tax evasion charges right now at FPC Pensacola in the Florida panhandle. But instead of just sitting around in the slammer and counting down the days until he’s free, he has decided to make something of his time inside.

Todd’s attorney Jay Surgent spoke to TMZ on Wednesday morning and revealed that the shockingly bad conditions within the walls of FPC Pensacola have inspired the reality TV star to act. Surgent told the outlet:

“[Todd has seen] gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system.”

Specifically, Todd has seen acts that are “nothing short of cruel” behind bars, per the outlet. In one case, Surgent claims Todd recently “saw a man suffer a seizure and didn’t get help for more than an hour.”

The issues are so bad, in fact, that Todd believes it’s no accident he was put in the slammer. Per Surgent, the USA Network alum thinks his incarceration “is actually a mission from God to help others.” For Julie Chrisley‘s husband, that apparently means he intends to use “his time, energy, and resources” to make the prison world “tolerable” for those serving.

No word yet on the specifics of exactly what he’s going to do. The outlet reports Surgent’s claim that Todd is “planning to launch programs and resources” for his fellow inmates, but the details are in the wind (so far, at least). But whatever the solution may be, the reality TV vet sure sounds fired up about the problem.

As for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which oversees FPC Pensacola and other federal penitentiaries, they shared a statement with TMZ following Surgent’s assertions:

“While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations, we can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

So, we’ll see what the future holds for Todd. Maybe he really is on a mission from God at his current station in life? It sounds like he believes that to be the case, at least. And hey, whatever helps get him through this experience, right?

