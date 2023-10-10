Savannah Chrisley Reveals Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Has Sent Her ‘Signs’ Since His Tragic Death

Savannah Chrisley got candid about the death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

As we previously reported, the 29-year-old former professional hockey player passed away late last month after getting into a motorcycle accident in Nashville. His tragic death has been tough for Savannah, as she had been in an on-and-off relationship with him since 2017.

After grieving this loss for a few weeks, the 26-year-old reality star opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Monday about how she is doing. She shared:

“I’m OK. It’s been such a really sad, unfortunate situation that’s tough to navigate. This is the first real loss I’ve ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I’ve had. It’s confusing. It’s sad. There’s anger and tears and all the things associated with it.”

But there has been one thing giving her some comfort during this hard time. When the news of his death broke, Savannah had begged in a tribute to Nic for a sign that he was “OK.” And since then, the podcast host says she got her wish. She told ET:

“Nic’s given me some signs. I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that’s exactly what he did. He’s just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure.”

