Savannah Chrisley & Armie Hammer Went On A Date! And Actually Had Chemistry?! WHAT??

What an unlikely pairing!

Savannah Chrisley just revealed she totally hit it off with a VERY controversial actor!! During an appearance on Nick Viall‘s podcast The Viall Files on Thursday, the Chrisley Knows Best star said she once went on a date with… ARMIE HAMMER!

She and her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test co-star were talking about people who have had “negative” things said about them (that sounds like an understatement when it comes to Armie…). That’s when Savannah dropped the bomb, spilling:

“He and I connected and went out to dinner one time, but that was the extent of it.”

WHAAA?!

The Call Me By Your Name lead has more or less been shunned by the world since he was accused of sexual assault in 2021. He denied everything — and after a long investigation, actually secured a win in May when prosecutors decided not to charge him, saying there wasn’t enough evidence.

With that in mind, it’s unclear when Savannah and Armie linked up. The 37-year-old Hollywood star was married to Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 until their split amid the legal drama. So, did they really go out amid the shocking and horrific allegations levied against Armie?! Seems possible, given the timeline…

But we suppose Savannah’s not afraid of dating someone in the middle of a crisis — ’cause she’s officially doing it now! Elsewhere in the interview, the Unlocked podcaster revealed she is currently dating someone new, even though her “love life is difficult because [she] has two kids now.” Of course, she’s been raising her brother Grayson, 17, and niece, Chloe, 10, since her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley headed behind bars.

On the new dynamic, she explained:

“If you date me, you date all of us. Now, that isn’t to say there isn’t anyone.”

People confirmed on Wednesday the 26-year-old has eyes for former football player Robert Shiver. You know, the guy whose estranged wife just tried to murder him! OMG!!!

If you haven’t been following the scandal, Robert’s wife Lindsay was charged by Bahamian police with conspiracy to commit murder over an alleged murder-for-hire plot in which she allegedly hired two locals to kill her ex on the Abaco Islands. She was released on bail on August 9. Yikes!

This comes just months after Robert filed for divorce in the US, NBC News reported. In the filing, the athlete claimed Lindsay had an affair and said the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” but her filing insisted he condoned the affair during a period of separation. Complicated! And messy AF!

But Savannah’s not bothered! Back on the podcast with The Bachelor alum, she teased:

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill, it’s fine.”

Despite the circumstances, she insisted her new beau is a “normal person” and she’s been enjoying getting to know him since sliding into his Instagram DMs after reading stories about him and thinking he “was so good-looking.” The realtor added:

“I like the DMs. He’s too hot to die.”

Maybe not the best time to be joking about his death! Yeesh!

Thankfully, Savannah understands the severity of the sitch since she explained she will “never speak” about the legal matter, mostly because of Robert and Lindsay’s three kids:

“There’s kids involved. I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’ That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”

That’s good! It’s not her story to tell. And we have a feeling she’s learned a thing or two about that part from her own family’s legal drama! We’re glad she’s staying out of it.

But this doesn’t mean she’s not going to gab about her crush at all. Nope! She had a LOT more to say about Robert! Suggesting they’re very much in the early stages of a relationship, the Nashville native continued:

“We’re like friends. Like getting to know each other. We’re getting to know each other. I mean, he’s like a really sweet human being.”

When asked what her favorite thing about him is, she sweetly replied:

“His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate.”

Well, that’s good!

Savannah was last engaged to hockey player Nic Kerdiles before splitting in 2020. Here’s hoping both Savannah and Robert’s family struggles don’t get in the way of their budding connection!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!!

