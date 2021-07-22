Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Is Engaged To Rugby Star Brock Davies! Awww!

Congrats are in order for Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay!

The reality TV mainstay is engaged to boyfriend Brock Davies after the rugby star popped the question — and she said yes!

Related: Scheana Shay Sarcastically Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Out During Pregnancy!

Engagement rumors first bubbled up on Tuesday when the Bravo celebrity was spotted out in El Lay “rocking a massive diamond ring.” Later, E! News reported the ring itself was designed by Kyle Chan, a close friend of the VPR cast. Interesting…!

And now, according to media reports it’s official! Yay!!!

The duo had been “celebrating love” this week after being spotted dining out at an upscale restaurant in WeHo with co-stars James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix. A source opened up about Scheana and Brock’s dinner, saying:

“Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana’s arms and looking super happy and excited for her… Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night.”

Awww!

The duo has been dating since November of 2019. Of course, back in late April, they welcomed daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies — so it’s not like they haven’t had their hands full this year! But lovely to hear they have taken the next step in their relationship, too! This will be Scheana’s second marriage — she previously wed Mike Shay in 2014.

Congrats, y’all!!!

[Image via Scheana Shay/Instagram]