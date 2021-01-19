Scheana Shay Sarcastically Claps Back At Offensive Troll Calling Her Too ‘Dumb’ & ‘Broken’ To Have Kids

Leave the lady alone!

Scheana Shay just can’t seem to get away from hateful comments during her pregnancy. On Monday, a playful attempt to breeze past a troll’s unwarranted and offensive comment on her Instagram Story only led to worse verbal ridicule from the user.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared a direct message a follower sent, reading:

“Someone as broken and dumb as you shouldn’t be having children.”

Ummm, what? Why would someone write that!?

The reality TV personality, who’s pregnant with her and Brock Davies’ first child, poked fun at the negative remark on her Story, commenting:

“I wasn’t aware that I’m dumb and broken. LOL. Thank you.”

But despite the Bravo star attempting to keep a light tone on her socials, her public reply only outraged the troll more! The user DM’d the 35-year-old with an aggressive response, saying:

“Hahaha. The true response of look at me everyone attention whore! You’re trash!”

Ugh, aren’t we better than this people? Just be kind or don’t talk s**t!

Shay has faced numerous accounts of backlash since announcing her pregnancy back in October. Earlier this month, the soon-to-be momma shared one of the most disturbing comments she had received about her unborn baby. While scrolling through replies to a post, a seemingly violent follower asked Shay:

“can I push hard on your baby”

Another comment in the same thread by an anonymous user said:

“to kill it”

WTF!! So not okay! The pregnant star wrote at the time:

“This is by far the worst one I’ve ever received. And this bitch has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!”

What makes our skin boil even more is that Shay isn’t the only cast member of the series to face criticism over pregnancy talk and baby news. Why people think they have the right to openly hate these women and their growing families is beyond us, but it seems to be a trend some active social media users just can’t quit.

In November, Stassi Schroeder opened up about her struggle with pregnancy, sharing her vulnerable truth in hopes of connecting with other mothers, but was quickly told to stop complaining!

She, too, took to her IG Story to express her frustration with haters, acknowledging:

“I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes? Can we stop that now?”

Prior to welcoming her daughter with Beau Clark on January 7, Schroeder added:

“Real talk — pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive. I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane.”

Fortunately, not ever follower has something bad to say about the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay host because just days after the disturbing baby pusher’s comment, the podcaster learned a fan had named their child after the One More Time singer! What an honor!

Good for Scheana for sticking up for herself! And a heads up for anyone thinking about writing something negative online — just don’t.

