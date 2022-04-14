Vanderpump Rules Vet Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Big-Time Weight Loss!

Brittany Cartwright is making major moves!

The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed on Thursday that she has lost nearly 30 pounds since the New Year! And we’re so happy for her!

The reality TV veteran, who welcomed son Cruz Michael Cauchi back in April of last year with husband Jax Taylor, has been working hard at getting fit!

The Bravo-lebrity revealed how much weight she’s lost right down to the tenth of a pound in a chat with E! News outlet Daily Pop on Thursday afternoon:

“As of today, I’ve lost 27.6 pounds since January.”

Such an achievement!

The reality TV alum credits her weight loss in large part to Jenny Craig‘s “Max Up” program, which has helped guide her along the way in this journey.

There are other motivating factors, too. For one, she was moved to make a change after seeing the worst side of people following some very rude interactions on social media months after she gave birth. She explained to the outlet how that pushed her to get past the toxic interactions:

“I was trolled horribly on social media, and it really affected me. [I want to] help other women realize it’s OK to take your time. Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there’s just too much pressure. I felt it big time.”

Love it!

While the Bravo alum wants to make sure new moms are patient and positive with themselves if they go down her same weight loss path, she also had advice for those going this route, too:

“Stay motivated. Stay on top of it. … [And] work out, because that also helps with your mental health.”

Amen! You can see new pics of the reality TV veteran HERE.

And here’s more of Brittany’s major personal move, from earlier this week, via her Instagram account (below):

Amazing!

We are so happy for her. That must feel great! And she looks so happy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]